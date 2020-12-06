Older people with fragile frames and shaky balance should not venture out onto a deck partly covered with ice just to make sure a pet squirrel has something to eat.
And if an older person does something that uncommonly stupid he should have enough sense to take the necessary steps to ensure that adequate safety precautions are nearby.
That way, if the elderly person does run into some serious problems, he will have something to grab onto and not fall from lamebrain to absurd with nothing resembling protection close by.
If you haven’t already done so, meet an elderly person with all of those simple qualities.
And here it is on a Wednesday afternoon with a column-writing deadline approaching, and a once two-finger typist is pecking away with just one finger.
Yep, that elderly person hit the ice, went skyward and came back down on his right elbow. It was a bounce that sent him to the hospital for some pretty major surgery.
No, I’m not looking for sympathy. People who do stupid things need only to look their misery in the eye and go on about making squirrels happy.
•••
So, Thanksgiving Day has passed, black Friday shopping has been extended and Christmas is drawing ever closer.
And what a yuletide season this promises to be.
Not in my long lifetime have I seen Santa about to drive his sleigh and reindeer into a state of total confusion.
The ever-threatening and deadly coronavirus situation has our nation swirling with questions of what to do and what not to do. The answers are coming in large doses of doubt, misgivings, hope and in some cases, despair.
Hoped-for medical remedies are in the process of being developed but distribution awaits FDA approval.
Christmas is generally more for children than most others, and even before it gets here, they are wrapped up in a nightmare of education problems.
And at the risk of violating my no-politics position, we’ve got a presidential election that can’t seem to find the customary route of completion. The one that’s in doesn’t want out and the one that feels like he won is waiting for confirmation.
Such is the way with politics.
Personally, I’ve never run for anything but the city limits and that only amounted to a hoped-for ride back home.
But rest assured though that Christmas will hit here and Santa will make his way through the quagmire of unrestful living.
•••
P.S. Granted, this column, by weekly standards, is shorter than usual. Content might increase when I get my other finger back!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.