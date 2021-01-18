Calhoun Chiropractic Center donates toys, money to local program

The Calhoun Chiropractic Center donated $1,687.25 to the McLean County Christmas for Kids programs, as well as several toys for children, during its 10th annual toy drive this past Christmas.
“Giving back to our community is something that we’ve always been passionate about here,” said Dr. Andria Brooks, a chiropractor at the center. “One of our main goals is to improve the health of the people in McLean County.”
The center begins its annual toy drive the week after Thanksgiving. On the Monday following Thanksgiving, existing patients could bring in a donation in exchange for an adjustment.
The center donates $40 for every new patient to the center the week before the toy drive, creating the monetary fund.
The coronavirus was a concern for 2020’s toy drive.
“We were a little concerned with whether we’d be able to donate as much because of COVID-19 because of all of the restrictions placed on our business, but it was very comparable to the ones we did in the past,” Brooks said.
Aside from the toy drive, the center breaks up the year into quarters and then decides who will benefit from each quarter. Right now, it’s helping the Riverside Nursing Home. Donations consist of items such as lotion, shampoo, baseball caps and jewelry.
“I am a big fan of giving back to the people that support us,” Brooks said. “This is the community I live in and that my children are growing up in. To be able to support this community, that is where all of my philanthropic donations go. When you bless other people, it comes back to you just as strong. You’re never going to feel bad for doing something that helps other people.”
All patients and non-patients can drop off donations at Calhoun Chiropractic Center. The business is at 344 Kentucky 81 North in Calhoun. For questions about appointments or donations, call 270-273-5122.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
