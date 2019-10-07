Calhoun United Methodist Church held its first free store of the month this past Saturday with a second one to take place on Oct. 19.
The church holds its free store on the first and third Saturday of each month, according to the Rev. Ken Berggren. He said it has been operating for around a year now.
Berggren said what sets the store apart is that it is one of the few places where community members in need of clothing, household goods, toiletries and paper products for free.
Church member Susie St. Clair said the church also does a breakfast once a month during the store as well and there is always a large turnout.
“They come; they just can’t wait to get here,” St. Clair said. “It opens at eight and I think they get here at seven waiting to get in … we have an outstanding turnout.”
She said there’s no charge for anything in the store and it’s open to everyone.
“It’s all free … we don’t take anything out of the church; it’s all what people want to give … what the church people want to give out of their homes,” St. Clair said. “It’s open to everybody that wants to come. And we don’t do it to glorify us … it’s just been laid upon our hearts to do it by God and that’s why it’s been such a success.”
Berggren said the store began when he heard about a church in Columbus, Ohio that was doing something similar and visited the church to see how the store worked.
“I heard about a church in Columbus Ohio that was doing a free store … we actually went up to Columbus to see what they do and it’s just like a thrift store … but every item was free,” he said. “His vision was that people from churches would donate.”
Berggren said that St. Clair and community member Janet Dant are instrumental in keeping the store up and running.
“Susie took it and she’s been running with it now for a little over a year,” he said. “Janet Dant, she’s not here this morning, but she’s instrumental … she heard we were doing it and she just came alongside and she’s awesome.”
The church also offers a free after-school program on Thursdays, according to St. Clair. She said the church will go to the elementary school in Calhoun to pick up the children when school lets out and keep them from 3-5 p.m. The church holds a Bible study for the kids in addition to playing games and activities.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.