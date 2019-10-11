Calhoun City Council proposed a water and sewage rate increase recently to bring the city's rates in line with the rest of McLean County and to assist in ongoing waterline repairs.
According to Mayor Ron Coleman, the city's water and sewage rates are well under rates of other McLean County cities. He said Calhoun's combined rate for water and sewage for the first 2,000 gallons is $38.25 inside the city and $42.50 outside city limits.
Livermore, Island and Sacramento combined have an average rate of $52.08 inside city limits and $62.42 outside.
Coleman said to put Calhoun in line with the rates of the rest of McLean County and help fund ongoing repairs and leaks, the city should raise its combined residential sewage and water rates to $57.38 inside the city limits and $63.75 outside for the first 2,000 gallons of usage.
"This is like a 50% increase," said City Clerk and Treasurer Joy Cabbage, "which is a pretty good size increase, but it does get us more in line with everyone else. Not to mention the problems that we're having in our water ... we can't continue to be spending more than our income is."
Coleman said two major water leaks have been repaired in recent months. One leak was discovered in July near the Rumsey meter in the water commission's lines, which was repaired six weeks after it was found, according to Coleman. He said the leak averaged a loss of 30 gallons per minute, which is nearly 1.2 million gallons a month.
The second leak, Coleman said, was discovered in September in a 10-inch line at a slip joint. He said the line was leaking an estimated 70 gallons a minute. He said the leak was fixed that day.
Coleman said that despite repairing more than half a million gallons of water leakage per month, the city is still losing about 2.5 million gallons of water each month. He said the city will have to address each problem as they are presented. As of now, he said the city does not know where the excess water usage is coming from.
"It's pretty dire circumstances we need to address and none of us want to do it, I know," Coleman said.
Cabbage said the last water and sewage rate increase was 10 cents in 2017.
"I know we can't continue like we are. We've been going through this since 2017... we just need to look this over," she said.
City council member Eddie Sallee said he would prefer to see a gradual increase instead of one large one. He suggested starting by increasing the rates 25% and then possibly making another increase in a year.
Cabbage said the council will have to continue discussions over the proposed rate increases, but the city has to take action in order to stay in business.
"We should have been gradually increasing them all along ... we'll have to close our doors if we continue like this as far as running utility," Cabbage said. "We need 100% or more. This is like a baby step, but at least it's a step until we find out what's going on."
The council will continue discussions over the proposed rate increases during future meetings.
The council also appointed a new member at its recent meeting. Council member John-Michael Morris resigned after moving outside of city limits. Irene Longtine will fill the vacancy.
