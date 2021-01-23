Calhoun city council voted recently in favor of donating old exercise equipment to the Daviess County Fire Department.
The discussion came following conversations about what to do with the old Calhoun city hall building that is in the parking lot across from the current city hall building.
“Regardless of what we do with the building, we’re going to have to get rid of that equipment,” said Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman. “We don’t have a place for it.”
The equipment consists of two treadmills, one stairmaster and one exercise bike.
Coleman said in the two years he has been the mayor of Calhoun, he has only ever seen one person use the equipment.
The equipment was part of a grant a former mayor received more than 10 years ago, according to Coleman. The equipment was intended to be used by local fire departments.
“Since the equipment came from a grant, I see no problem with it being donated to them,” Coleman said.
Coleman said the equipment has been declared as surplus as of right now. The only stipulation he has for the donation is that DCFD has to send a letter to his office requesting the equipment.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.
