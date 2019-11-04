Calhoun United Methodist Church holds its free store on the first and third Saturday of each month, according to the Rev. Ken Berggren, with the next one taking place on Nov. 16.
He said the store has been operating for about a year.
Berggren said what sets the store apart is that it is one of the few places where community members in need of clothing, household goods, toiletries and paper products can get them for free.
Church member Susie St. Clair said the church also does a breakfast once a month along with the store and there is always a large turnout.
"They just can't wait to get here," St. Clair said. "It opens at eight and I think they get here at seven waiting to get in … we have an outstanding turnout."
She said there's no charge for anything in the store and it's open to everyone.
"It's all free … we don't take anything out of the church; it's all what people want to give … what the church people want to give out of their homes," St. Clair said. "... And we don't do it to glorify us … it's just been laid upon our hearts to do it by God and that's why it's been such a success."
Berggren said the store began when he heard about a church in Ohio that was doing something similar and visited it to see how it worked.
"I heard about a church in Columbus, Ohio, that was doing a free store … we actually went up to Columbus to see what they do and it's just like a thrift store … but every item was free," he said. "His vision was that people from churches would donate."
Berggren said that St. Clair and community member Janet Dant are instrumental in keeping the store up and running.
"Susie took it and she's been running with it now for a little over a year," he said. "Janet Dant … heard we were doing it and she just came alongside and she's awesome."
The church also offers a free after-school program on Thursdays, according to St. Clair. She said the church will go to the elementary school in Calhoun to pick up the children when school lets out and keep them from 3 to 5 p.m. The church holds a Bible study for the kids in addition to games and activities.
Christie Netherton, Messenger-Inquirer, 270-691-7360
