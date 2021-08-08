Campfire Roasters, a locally owned coffee company that first opened its doors in 2017, expanded its business this week by opening a location inside the Kentucky Movers and Makers building on Seminary Street.
Designed as a spacew for individuals to explore their creative side, through the use of metal working, wood working and textiles design, Movers and Makers seemed to be the perfect fit for the roastery, where Campfire Roasters actually takes imported coffee beans and transforms them into ground coffee and coffee pods.
“We started roasting coffee just a couple of blocks from here,” said Kevin Maples, who co-owns the business along with his wife and three daughters. “We appreciate the opportunity to rent this space so people can see the process of how we roast and package coffee. It gives them a chance to see exactly how fresh their coffee actually is.”
In addition to the coffee and smoothie products offered at the popular Campfire Roasters coffee truck, the Roastery will also offer customers a chance to purchase sandwiches and other light food items.
“We’ve learned that we have different types of customers with different needs in Madisonville,” said Maples. “The other location near Sureway, which will open in November, will be more of your quick drive through. The Roastery is for people who want to come in, grab some lunch and spend some time on our WiFi.”
The Roastery will be open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Every location we visited when we were developing Kentucky Movers and Makers had a coffee shop or something close to it,” said Ray Hagerman, president and CEO of Hopkins County Economic Development. “We’ve already picked up two or three members since they opened. There is really a lot of synergy here.”
Kentucky Movers and Makers offers memberships to individuals who wish to use their facility for hobbies and for crafting. The organization also offer training courses for those unfamiliar with that equipment. The goal is to foster entrepreneurship and to serve as an incubator to accelerate business startups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.