Campus Cleanup

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Scott Kramer, Vice President of Executive Initiatives and Retention, power washes the front entrance area of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on Thursday on campus at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Fifty members of faculty and staff took part in a campus beautification day to help get the campus ready for the first student's arrival on August 11.

 Alan Warren

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.