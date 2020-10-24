I recently encountered a person who was complaining about “kids today.”
Anytime you hear a person use that phrase, you know the next thing they say will not be complimentary.
In this case, he was griping about the fact that “kids today” look stuff up on Google instead of doing what he called “real” research, which I inferred involved going to a library and shuffling through stacks of encyclopedias while writing notes on blue-lined notebook page with a No. 2 pencil.
To heck with that noise.
I can talk any old day about some of the downsides of a generation deeply embedded into technology at the expense of personal relationships and authentic experiences, but it’s ridiculous to suggest that “kids today” are any worse than we were, or our parents or grandparents before us, or that any invention newer than sliced bread is bad.
In fact, although I’ve lost track of what the “new” generation is called (millennials? Gen X? iGen? Gen Alpha?) the young people I encounter (distantly, of course, these days) are smart, funny, curious, inclusive and not weighed down with concepts such as the accumulation of material items and inflexible opinions.
In the interest of full disclosure, let’s establish the fact that I am so far away from the cutting edge that I can’t even see it from here. I was the one who recommended to a friend that she should install an 8-track tape player instead of a cassette player in her car because the 8-track was the wave of the future.
Yeah, no, that didn’t happen.
But my point is that I actually like technology and embrace it in many areas of my personal and professional lives. I look stuff up on my phone all the time, whether it’s driving directions, how to prepare the perfect hard-boiled egg, or the name of Avery’s wife in the old “Gasoline Alley” comic strips. (I’ll save you the trouble: Emily.)
Never mind that I tap questions into my phone with just one awkward finger, as opposed to the swift two-thumb action demonstrated by most kids. I’m more than willing to concede the reality that of course kids who have grown up surrounded by technology don’t think of the internet as magic, as I still secretly do; to them, it’s just “there,” like the air they breathe.
As much as I admire and accept most new advances in technology, however, there is one area that has left me completely and unapologetically behind: Television.
I still have cable.
If I could get away with it, I’d probably still have an antenna and bunny ears.
I remember the first time I ever even heard of cable TV. I was in high school and was spending the night with a friend, who showed me all the channels they were now getting, in addition to ABC, CBS, NBC and sometimes, if it wasn’t raining, a fuzzy PBS channel broadcast from Evansville. I was skeptical to say the least. Who in the world would ever PAY to watch TV?
Haha! … Well, um, me.
If I could pay only for the channels I actually watch, it would be pretty cheap, but unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.
I turn my TV on (with my remote control, which is about the most newfangled thing in my house) and browse the six or seven channels that I watch with any regularity. They are a geek’s dream come true: Science, history, documentaries … all the stuff I would have groaned and complained about back when I was young and some old crank was complaining about my generation not caring about these things.
Streaming, binging, sticks, on demand … Netflix, Sling, Amazon, YouTube, Fubo, Hulu, VuDu … It’s all voodoo to me, and I have no idea what this stuff is or what it means or how it works or, or, anything.
Of course, you’re talking to the person who hasn’t watched a “series” television show since “Hill Street Blues,” and my all-time favorite show is still “Bonanza.”
So no, I don’t know what’s going on in the world of television anymore. Maybe it’s not even called television these days.
But as long as these “kids today” stay off my lawn, I’m willing to live in peace and harmony.
Actually, I’m just kidding.
Kids, you can play on my lawn anytime you want.
