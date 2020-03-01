Feb. 26 was Ash Wednesday, which began 2020’s Lenten season — the six-week period Christians around the world commemorate annually, leading to the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. For Christians, it is a time of concentrated devotion, penance and charity.
In recognition of this special season, Dawson Springs’ eighth annual “40 Cans for Lent” food drive also began on Ash Wednesday. The Knights of Columbus’ Blessed Trinity Council hosts the drive to increase awareness of and donations to the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank during the six weeks prior to Easter.
The Knights challenge participants to help alleviate hunger in our community by donating a can, box or bag of nonperishable food for each of the 40 days of Lent. The Knights invite all Dawson Springs churches, civic organizations, businesses and residents to join the 40-can commitment. If they donate food through the Knights of Columbus, it will help the local council qualify for a $500 award from the national office of the Knights of Columbus. The award money will be donated to DAPS, as it has been for each of the past seven years. During Lent in 2019, Dawson Springs residents donated more than 2000 pounds of food to DAPS through the Knights of Columbus and gave several thousand more directly to the food bank. The Knights hope to double donations this year — to 4,000 pounds. If 100 people donate 40 cans each through the Knights, it will meet its goal and maximize benefits to DAPS.
Individuals and organizations who wish to donate food through the Knights of Columbus may call Jeff Smith at 270-797-0072 or Jim Hillerich at 270-797-8877 to schedule pickup. The DAPS food bank is open each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. to serve those in need and to accept donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.