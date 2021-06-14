The Corvette Lovers Vette Club will be hosting a car show at Yellow Creek Park in July.
Steve Rice, the host of the event, said that COVID-19 prevented the show from happening last year, and that the Corvette Lovers Vette Club wasn’t able to meet for several months.
“When we felt it was safe, we started to meet up again and planned the show for this year,” Rice said.
The Vette Club was founded in 2012, and Rice has been a member since 2013.
“We pride ourselves on developing friendships and common interests,” Rice said.
Rice bought his first Corvette a year before joining, and recently sold it and bought his second, a red 2007 C6 model.
Although the pandemic is continuing to slow down, Rice said that he is anticipating a smaller crowd this year compared to previous years.
He still expects a turnout of more than 100 people.
“People are responding well so far,” Rice said.
The show is open to all cars and trucks. Registration is $20, and participants can register at the event from 8 to 11 a.m.
Rice said that the Corvette Lovers Vette Club has donated thousands of dollars from past shows to local charities.
“We have donated over $7,000 from the car shows,” Rice said.
The judges for this year’s show will be members of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club.
The trophies include Best of Show, Park’s Choice, Club Participation, and more.
The Corvette Lovers Vette Club holds this car show in partnership with the Daviess County Parks Department.
Rice said he feels that they mutually benefit from the car show.
“I feel like the Parks Department likes that we have the show, and we love having a place to put it on,” Rice said.
There will also be food available, dash plaques, and door prizes at the show.
The car show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17 at Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky 144.
