Cardboard boat races return to Diamond Lake

Cardboard boat racing returns to Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said there were eight entries the first year and 18 last year.
It's a lot of fun, he said.
"You build the boat with nothing but corrugated cardboard and duct tape," Smith said. "And you propel it through a course with nothing but cardboard and duct tape. The boat has to be big enough to hold two people. But there's no limit on the size of the people."
The people in the boat have to be at least 10 years old and wear a life jacket, he said.
"We provide the life jacket," Smith said.
Although cardboard boat racing is new to this area, it's been around for more than 40 years.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, claims to be the birthplace of the sport in 1976.
The 33rd Annual World Championship Cardboard Boat Races were Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.
Other long-time races include the 31st Annual Cardboard Boat Race On The Strand in Oxford, Maryland, and the 30th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta in Arlington, Texas.
Smith said the races at Diamond Lake have drawn 500 or so spectators in the past.
"It was absolutely hilarious," he said of the races. "It may be the most fun event we have. It was just a riot."
Prizes are awarded for best design and most spirited crew.
And there's a Titanic award "for the most glorious way to sink," Smith said. "You have to sink with style."
All the boats have to be attached by a rope to a plastic gallon jug "so we can pull the boat back up" after it sinks, he said.
The lake is only 6 1/2 feet deep, Smith said.
The races are open to the general public, not just campers at the resort.
"Just build it and bring it out here," Smith said.
For information, call 270-229-4900.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.