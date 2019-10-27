If all goes well, Care Net of Owensboro may move into its new building at 18th and Sweeney streets by the end of the year.
Nearly a year ago, the faith-based nonprofit took ownership of the former Independence Bank branch. Three donors covered the building's cost.
A new medical office wing was added on earlier this year where the former bank's drive-thru windows had been located, and other construction has gone well, said Lisa Hyland, Care Net executive director.
The building's renovation cost was estimated at more than $300,000. To date, the project is within budget.
Hyland thanked generous businesses, churches and individuals who stepped up to fund the much-needed project.
"We have only $45,000 left to raise, and we will be in this building free and clear," she said.
The Care Net board has a no-debt policy, she said. If the $45,000 can't be raised, she expects board members to "push the pause button," which would delay the move from the center's current location.
The new 4,500-square-foot space on 18th Street has never been more needed, Hyland said.
Currently, Care Net, a nonprofit that provides education and free tests for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, is tucked in a line of office suites at 922 Triplett St. Because of the fire code, clients don't have access to the second floor, so for operational purposes, the nonprofit serves clients out of a 1,400-square-foot area.
Compared to the same period last year, client visits since January are up 34%, Hyland said. So far this year, the center has had more than 1,200 visits.
"Ultrasound clients are up by 55%," Hyland said.
STI clients have skyrocketed 98%.
Hyland cites several reasons for the increases. For one thing, there is a growing community awareness about Care Net's free and confidential services.
Another reason: She believes clients appreciate the way they are treated at Care Net.
She reads every review. Over and over, Hyland sees comments like: "Thank you for not judging me."
People dealing with unwanted pregnancies or STIs don't need condemnation, she said.
"They need kindness, compassion and help. That's what we provide," Hyland said. "As a Christian organization, we show them the love of Christ. That's what we want them to see."
Aside from raising the final $45,000 for renovation, Care Net would like to purchase a second ultrasound machine, which is estimated to cost about $25,000.
For more information about Care Net or to donate, go to https://www.careneto.com/.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.