Care Net of Owensboro officials have delayed moving into the nonprofit's new building at 18th and Sweeney streets until spring.
The faith-based nonprofit hoped to open its new location by the end of the year, but Care Net officials need time to raise the final $96,000 to complete the project. Also, the renovation ran into some unexpected parking lot issues that stalled work and added to expenses.
In November 2018, the faith-based nonprofit took ownership of the former Independence Bank branch. Three donors covered the building's cost.
"The inside is almost complete," said Lisa Hyland, Care Net executive director. "It looks incredible."
However, a concrete slab buried under asphalt behind the building is causing parking lot drainage issues. The concrete slab -- suspected to be the foundation of a former building -- raises the parking lot's surface.
The slab needs to be removed in order to lower the parking lot behind the new medical wing that was added to the building's west side. The cost to excavate the concrete pad and resurface the parking lot: $32,000.
Another issue: Asphalt can't be applied until daily temperatures warm.
Care Net is a nonprofit that provides education and free tests for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
Hyland said Care Net's board follows a no-debt policy. She expects the nonprofit to remain in its current location at 922 Triplett St. until the final $96,000 is raised.
Recently, a donor contacted Hyland and offered a challenge grant. The donor will match all gifts made for the building -- up to $48,000 -- through the end of January. To donate, contact Care Net at 270-685-5077 or go to https://www.careneto.com/.
Care Net's current lease on Triplett Street expired in June. Its landlord allows the nonprofit to stay on a month-to-month basis.
The new location on 18th Street contains 4,500 square feet. By comparison, Care Net's current office has 1,400 square feet available for client use.
Also, the nonprofit's current location is tucked away in a mini mall with other businesses. Hyland likes the increased visibility at the corner of 18th and Sweeney streets.
"It will allow us to serve so many more people," she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.