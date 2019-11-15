Looking for a new family holiday tradition?
Dress up as an elf or the Grinch and participate in Care Net Owensboro's fifth annual Reindeer Run/Walk at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Smothers Park.
People who register no later than Friday, Nov. 15, will receive a T-shirt.
Veterans of the annual 5k race will notice some changes, said Lisa Merritt, community relations coordinator.
For starters, the event will kick off with a Reindeer Dash for kids ages 7 and younger. At 9:30 a.m., they will sprint 50 yards with Santa and a reindeer.
"They'll each get a runner's bib and a finish medal," Merritt said.
Also, Care Net officials pushed up the main event's start time to 10 a.m. They hope the race's later start may be more attractive for families.
"We learned last year the route was a bit short, so we adjusted it to make sure it's a true 5k," Merritt said.
Instead of starting at McConnell Plaza behind the Hampton Inn, the walk/run will start at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard.
Last year, 460 participants joined the fun.
"Our numbers increase every year," Merritt said.
This year, the nonprofit is shooting for at least 500.
As of Thursday morning, 341 participants already had registered for the rain-or-shine event.
Proceeds from the race support Care Net. The nonprofit provides free tests for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, among other services.
In a mid-year comparison, client appointments were up by 34% over last year, Merritt said. Serving more clients means increased expenses.
For the race, Care Net officials encourage participants to dress in quirky holiday attire.
"It just makes it fun," Merritt said. "It's the beginning of the holiday season."
Prizes -- Malco Theatres tickets -- will be given to the best adult and child's costumes.
Guests can register online at runsignup.com. They should search for Care Net Reindeer Run 5k.
Or guests can go to Care Net's Facebook page, which has a link to the registration site.
Through Dec. 3, registration for adults costs $30. Participants 17 and younger pay $20.
On race day, registration bumps up to $35 for adults and $25 for children. The fee for the Reindeer Dash remains $7.
