Carr a staple to school district for 45-plus years

Tracy Conkright believes Maria Carr is an asset to Owensboro Catholic Schools.
Conkright, principal of the OCS 4-6 Campus, has been working with Carr at the school for 22 years. Carr’s history with the school system far exceeds two decades, however.
Carr first started working with OCS in 1975 when she was hired as a teacher’s aide at Our Lady of Lourdes school. She also worked as a science teacher before coming to the 4-6 Campus in 1989 when she began her tenure as a secretary.
Carr, originally a native of Murray, attended St. Mary School in Paducah. After high school graduation, she came to Owensboro to study chemistry at what was then called Brescia College. She received her chemistry degree in 1966 and spent some time working for the city school system before taking a few years off to raise her children.
Conkright said she works closely with Carr to run and manage the school. The school is blessed to have her, she said.
“Maria is just an impressive person,” Conkright said. “Her commitment and dedication to our school, teachers, students and parents can’t be measured. Her enthusiasm and energy are contagious.”
Conkright said professionally, the school system has a dependable, responsible, organized, dedicated and knowledgeable individual in Carr.
“On a personal level, we have gained a compassionate, caring, supportive and willing individual who will do anything to help,” Conkright added. “She is one of the greatest assets to our system.”
She also added that Carr is “a true and valued friend.”
Carr said she has enjoyed her time with OCS. She said she loves the students, staff, teachers and administrators with whom she has the opportunity to work every day. She also considers her job a ministry in the Catholic faith.
“I get to help people in any way I can,” she said.
She has seen a lot of changes throughout the years, not only within OCS but other schools as well. Specifically, she said, safety is a major concern now. It was always important, but it seems these days there is more of an emphasis, she said, given current events and culture.
“This is a rewarding job,” she said. “I love being around the children and watching them grow up.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
