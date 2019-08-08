For children who have to appear in Daviess Family Court, it can be an anxious moment.
Although volunteers for CASA of Ohio Valley try to be that source of comfort, sometimes it takes something extra — such as a stuffed animal.
On Thursday, CASA received a large suppled of stuffed animals, snacks and toys that were donated from the County Attorney's and County Clerk's offices.
“The items that they donated says so much about our community and how much we care for the kids,” said Rosemary Conder, CASA director. “We want to do what we can to make their lives better. I think comfort things like that — we take for granted, especially a stuffed animal — are really important to the kids. …We know the power of one caring adult can change the entire life course of a person, especially these kids who’ve been victims of different kinds of trauma.”
The CASA donations were the result of the ongoing charity created in May by the Daviess County Circuit Clerk's Office.
Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Besecker said the charity is set up so that one of her employees, who is chosen alphabetically, selects the charity for the month.
But for the month of July, the Circuit Clerk’s Office partnered with the County Attorney’s Office to sponsor CASA.
Besecker said having the snacks and drinks available are also important for the children and their families as they wait for court.
“We see the kids who are out there in the hallway from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Besecker said. “They may not be able to leave because their case may be next.”
Shannon Meyer, assistant county attorney, primarily works on the family court side and sees the difference CASA makes.
Meyer’s office, which is inside the annex portion of the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center, was doubling as the storage area for her employees' donations.
Two large bags, filled with stuffed animals and Beanie Babies, consumed a chunk of her floor space.
Meyer said there used to be a funded program for stuffed animals so that judges could give them away to children but that funding ran out.
“It relieves some of their anxiety,” Meyer said. “When children are standing there in front of a judge wearing a black robe, they have a stuffed animal there for comfort and to hold.”
The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is currently collecting for Birthright of Owensboro, pregnancy crisis center, which is its charity for August.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.