Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is expanding into McLean County.
CASA advocates are training volunteers who donate their time to working with children who are part of the court system due to dependency, neglect or abuse.
District Court Judge Brian Crick appointed Terri Coke to be the first McLean County advocate. Coke began working as an advocate in Daviess County in 2015. She currently lives in McLean County.
“A local social worker called the Daviess County CASA office last year when he saw a need for this service in McLean County,” Coke said. “He knew that CASA advocates work closely with children and are able to tell the judge through a court report about the needs and desires of the child in a case.”
Once Coke began looking into the case, she could tell there was a need for CASA in the county.
“Our motto is ‘For the Child,’ ” she said. “Parents and children will have attorneys, but they won’t be there to ask the child how they are feeling and how they are doing. The judge doesn’t know how the child feels.”
CASA does not have an office in Calhoun and will not be training volunteers in the county yet.
“We anticipate an office in McLean once we have enough volunteers who have gone through the training,” Coke said. “We are also not in our current building due to COVID-19, and when we are, we are moving things into our new building.”
The new building is at 1100 Walnut St. in Owensboro. CASA will be on the same floor as The Center, a non-profit resource.
Volunteers are trained and then assigned a case. Once assigned a case, they begin research and contacting those involved in the child’s life such as teachers and foster parents. The volunteers typically visit the child twice a month but due to COVID-19, there are no face-to-face meetings.
Those interested in becoming volunteers can visit casaov.org or call the office at 270-683-2138.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
