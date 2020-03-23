The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that has become a pandemic, is 103, according to Gov. Andy Beshear who made the announcement Sunday evening during his daily press conferences.
The new cases were from Fayette, Jefferson, Christian, Hardin, and Henderson counties.
So far, there have been “well over 2,000” tests administered across the commonwealth, Beshear said, with the average age of those testing positive 53.3.
He also said that while hospitalization rate amongst those with symptoms is high, the ICU rate is 6%, which is a testament of how well our hospitals are doing.
“Our hospitals are doing an excellent job,” he said.
The governor also issued an executive order for all non-essential retail stores to close by 8 p.m. Monday, March 23. Those stores include entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, jewelry, furniture, and book stores. He did say auto dealers should close, but that auto repair and parts shops are going to be open.
“It’s going to take this type of sacrifice and ... more steps each day to do what we need to do,” Beshear said.
He said that executive order does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, or gas stations, and implored Kentuckians not to rush those stores. Rushing to those stores creates crowds that can spread the virus, he said.
Previously the governor issued a recommendation that all medical services cease elective procedures immediately. Starting Monday, Beshear said he was mandating those elective procedures cease.
He said a vast majority of providers have done so voluntarily, but there are few “who think they should be the exceptions.”
“The actions of a few cause us to be more restrictive,” he said.
In regards to a question about a sheltering in place order, Beshear said he is instead focused on his “healthy at home” initiative. He has reviewed other states’ orders to shelter in place, and he said many of them include precautions that he has already mandated, such as the closures of bars and restaurants.
He was also asked about U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, testing positive for COVID-19, and said that he wishes Paul and his family the best.
He reiterated something he has said before: there are no Democrats or Republicans, there are only Americans battling the coronavirus.
“He’s a human being and we all need to get through this together,” Beshear said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
