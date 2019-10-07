For the past 22 years, the Daviess Fiscal Court's "Cash for Trash" program has provided a unique opportunity for local organizations to put a little extra coin in their pocket through cleaning up the community.
At a regular court meeting held on Thursday, county officials voted to apply for the 2020 Litter Abatement Program grant, a state grant that requires trash to be picked up along one-third of county roads each year, roughly 190 miles.
In 2019, 85 groups stemming from 58 local organizations cleaned up 290 miles of county roads, totaling 1,287 bags of trash or 6.28 tons of trash to-date. The program has been an overall success since its inception said David Smith, county director of legislative services and ABC coordinator.
"It is a good program in the fact that it is the proverbial win, win, win," he said. "The community wins because of beatification, the county wins because they aren't county employees being used and the organizations win because they get needed funds. A lot of these groups are youth-oriented so it does have an educational component as well the potential for instilling civic duty. Without a doubt, it is a neat fundraising program that gives back to the community in full."
In 2019, not counting state-mandated uses for the funds to promote the program and buy the necessary equipment for volunteers, the county paid out $58,100 to participants with, depending on the grant funding in any given year, each group received $140 for each mile they cleaned capped at 5 miles per group. However, money not spent has to go back to the state, said Mike Hamilton, county solid waste coordinator.
"If there are any funds left over, I solicit groups that have been involved and invite them to take the opportunity to go out and pick up more," he said. "A lot of groups like it for their fundraisers. What I try to do is give those groups something near their own community. They tend to take more care of areas around where they live. I would say that it has been successful, but at first, it was tough. We didn't realize how much litter was on the road until we started the program."
Registration for the 2020 funding begins on Nov. 1 where on average, 50 to 60 organizations sign up annually for the opportunity to clean up the community and fundraiser in a uniquely mutually beneficial way that has had an obvious impact, Hamilton said.
"We have noticed a drop in litter with the program," he said. "If you pay attention and look at our county roads system, take a look and they are clean. Once we approve the groups, we try to get them out on the road in the beginning of August and have a team out there all of the time picking up. I think a benefit because a lot of youth are involved, is that picking up the glass bottles, plastic and fast food litter makes them more aware as they enter adulthood and litterless."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
