Cathedral Preschool is hosting a casino night fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Parish Hall, 2516 Christie Place.
Tickets for entry are $20, and that includes dinner.
Gaming tables open at 7 p.m., including blackjack, and Texas hold 'em. Raffle tickets are also available and include two raffles: one has 19 prizes including a vacation package for one week in Florida, and several University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Notre Dame and Western Kentucky University basketball and football tickets; and the second is for University of Kentucky men's basketball season tickets. A silent auction will also place with 35 to 40 items.
Money raised will go toward adding some shade equipment to the school's playground, a large laminator, a storage building and outdoor toys for the playground.
