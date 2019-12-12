The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission has announced the lineup for its third annual ’80s Rock the Dam Fest and that contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will be performing at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater next summer.
Heath Eric, promoter for both shows, said the ’80s Rock the Dam Fest has quickly become one of the most sought-after tickets and experiences in the region and that he and Beaver Dam city officials will continue to bring it back “for as many years as the 80’s rockers are able to rock.”
This year’s show will feature RATT, Lita Ford, and the original members from the group BulletBoys.
He has also heard from a lot of people who have wanted to see a contemporary Christian music concert back in Beaver Dam, “and we are excited to bring an act the size and stature of Casting Crowns this year.”
Casting Crowns are slated to perform June 19, 2020, and The ’80s Rock the Dam Fest will take place July 25, 2020.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said he has heard a lot of requests for contemporary Christian music, and is happy that Casting Crowns will be returning to the amphitheater.
He said the 80’s concert has proven to be the city’s most popular.
“We have had a big response to the ’80s concert,” Sandefur said. “It’s not the biggest one we’ve had, of course, that was John Prine, but it’s definitely most popular.”
He said in the last month or so, the Beaver Dam Amphitheater and city commission social media sites have been flooded with requests about when the lineup would be announced.
“Last year we had 32 states represented at the ’80s show,” he said. “It’s wild where they all come from.”
According to information provided by The Eric Group, RATT was created and led by singer-songwriter Stephen Pearcy in 1982. Their debut album “Out of the Cellar” went over 3x Platinum. They are known for hits “Round & Round” and “Back for More.”
Lita Ford released her self-titled album in early 1988. She is known for songs “Back to the Cave” and “Falling In and Out of Love.”
BulletBoys, who formed in 1988, will be appearing in Beaver Dam for the 80’s show with all original members for the first time in almost a decade. They are known for their songs “Smooth Up in Ya” and “For the Love of Money.”
The Atlanta-based group Casting Crowns have been performing together since 1999. In 2007, 2011, 2014, and 2015 they won the American Music Award for best contemporary inspiration artist, and also won a Billboard Music Award for top Christian album and artist in 2012. They also received a 2006 Grammy Award for best pop/contemporary gospel album.
Tickets for the 80’s Rock the Dam Fest are currently on sale. They range in price from $39.50 to $99.50.
Tickets for the Casting Crowns show will go on sale 8 a.m. CST Saturday. They range in price from $19.50 to $49.50.
Tickets for all shows are available at beaverdamamp.com or by calling the Beaver Dam City Hall box office at 270-274-7106.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.