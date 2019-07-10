Sen. Matt Caslten, an Owensboro Republican, has been appointed to the state's Public Water and Wastewater System Infrastructure Task Force.
The group will meet between now and the start of the 2020 legislative session in January. The group will study ways to "identify the best policy options to increase sustainability and improve the overall capacity of Kentucky's present community water systems," according to a Legislative Research Agency press release says.
The task force is scheduled to submit its findings and strategies by Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.