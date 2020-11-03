Mark Castlen, a 60-year-old political newcomer, roared out of the pack to capture second-place in the race for a seat on the Owenboro City Commission on Tuesday.
And he came close to beating Larry Maglinger for the top spot -- which becomes mayor pro tem.
Maglinger finished with 8,120 votes to Castlen's 8,024.
"It was awful close," Maglinger said.
Former City Commissioner Bob Glenn returned to the commission with 8,107 votes.
And Commissioner Jeff Sanford retained his seat on the commission with 7,001 votes.
