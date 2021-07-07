Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen announced Tuesday that he will make a bid for Daviess County judge-executive in the November 2022 election.
“I will tell you I am definitely going to be on the ballot for county judge-executive,” Castlen said.
Castlen’s comments come about one week after county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced that he will not seek a fourth term in office and will retire from the court at the close of his current term.
Castlen has served as Central District county commissioner since his election to the court in 2010. He previously served five terms as an Owensboro city commissioner, including four as mayor pro tem.
“I have a long tenure of service to the community of being responsive to people in the community over different issues and I think I have done a good job,” he said. “There is no doubt in my mind as far as the responsibilities of the office, that it is something that I can handle and I think I would do a good job at it.”
According to Castlen’s Daviess Fiscal Court biography, he is a “social and fiscal conservative and is a committed friend of the taxpayer.”
His decision to run for judge-executive also means there will be a new face representing the county’s Central District, as candidates cannot run for multiple government offices at the same time.
Commissioner George Wathen, who was elected to represent Daviess County’s Western District in 2010, said he will again be a candidate for a seat on the commission.
“It is my intention to run for county commissioner again,” he said. “My fourth term and probably my last.”
Wathen said it is fair to say that he does not currently have any interest in throwing his hat in the ring for judge-executive when Mattingly retires.
“I enjoy the role of county commissioner and I think I can have a pretty big impact in that position so that is what I will do,” Wathen said.
Wathen, who was elected to Fiscal Court at the same time as Mattingly, said he was a little surprised Mattingly will not seek re-election.
“He knows what his priorities are in life and I am sure he made a good decision for himself and his family,” Wathen said.
In addition to Mattingly, Mike Koger, who was elected as East District county commissioner in 2014, will also not seek re-election in 2022.
“I have had two terms and just, age and all, I think it is time to let somebody a little younger get in there,” Koger said Tuesday.
“I have enjoyed it all,” he said. “We have accomplished a whole lot during that time and I just decided I am not going to run.”
With a Fiscal Court that will be welcoming new faces and seeing more change than it has in several years, Castlen said it is hard to tell how that will impact the overall direction and flow of the court.
“Right now all four of us, we are business owners,” Castlen said. “Each one of us has a business of some type or has had a business of some type, and I think we are generally a conservative group of individuals.
“I think we generally see government as having a role in our community but not a dominant role in our community and when you have people with similar philosophies, I believe generally you don’t have a lot of infighting and a lot of going at one another.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
