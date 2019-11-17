When Joe Castlen was a new judge on the District Court bench, he began looking for a way to assist people who were coming before him on criminal charges.
That interest was there before Castlen became a judge and was inspired partly by his father.
"Dad had his master's degree in social work, and he had every intention of going into social work, but Texas Gas offered him too much money," he said.
When Castlen's father, Joseph Castlen Jr., retired from Texas Gas he became a certified counselor and had strong opinions about the criminal justice system.
"Dad used to harp that our correctional institutions did anything but correct," Castlen said.
Castlen's interest in having more tools he could use with defendants than jail time led to the creation of Lighthouse Recovery Services, a 12-step substance abuse recovery program that has been in operation since 2001.
"He birthed it, I think, if not by being at every meeting, by the concept of why it needed to be formed," said Richard Murphy, director of social concerns with the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro who was a member and president of the Lighthouse board.
Castlen is a Circuit Court judge and is leaving the bench full-time on Nov. 25 when new Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones is sworn in to take his place. When asked about his career, Castlen said the founding of Lighthouse Recovery was an exciting time, but also called the work "bittersweet."
"The bitter part is out drug problem is as big now as before," Castlen said. "... I was really hoping to make a dent in drug abuse in the community and it didn't happen."
Castlen said before he became a judge he spoke with area judges about ways to provide additional services to inmates. "I talked to the judges and they said, 'That's a good idea,' and 'You can see what you can do,' " Castlen recalled. "But when I put on the (judge's) robe, the doors opened.
"I had in the back of my mind to start an organization where we would send defendants ... We would see how we could improve their lives," Castlen said.
Castlen found as a model a judge who had started a volunteer program in Detroit that was replicated in other places. But those programs tended to fizzle out after five years because of volunteer burnout.
A program with funding for a staff seemed like a way to keep a program going. Castlen's idea began to focus on substance abuse recovery through the suggestion of Harold Richardson, who is now director of the substance abuse program at Boulware Mission.
"Harold said, 'Let's just do this for addiction,' " Castlen said.
Murphy said, at the time, there were private substance abuse treatment programs but they often were inaccessible to people who couldn't afford it.
"The only real tool the judge had at that time was to put someone in jail," Murphy said. "He looked around for options: What could be done to address the underlying problem and (help people with addictions) regain their dignity?
"He knew it took some organization. He knew it took an ability for a group to sustain itself," Murphy said.
With the support of several leaders of the faith-based community, Lighthouse Recovery began operating in 2001. The following year, the program acquired its first home on Clay Street, through the work of Lighthouse Director Earl Loney and Roger Stacy, then president of Community Solutions. The house was fixed up largely by defendants with specialized skills like plumbing and carpentry, Castlen said.
"We opened that house ... and it just kept growing and we needed more," Castlen said. The program started with men but expanded to helping women as well when Co-Director Sandy Rich joined the organization. RiverValley Behavioral Health "decided to make sure our programs were done as professionally as possible," Castlen said.
The program moved into its men's program location at 731 Hall St. in 2011. The building had been owned by Boulware Mission, which was looking to keep the building in use by a recovery program. For a while, "I spent more time doing Lighthouse work than I did on the bench," Castlen said.
"Those years with Lighthouse, especially those (first) six or seven, were really exciting times," Castlen said.
The substance abuse treatment community in Owensboro has grown tremendously since Lighthouse was founded, he said.
"In 2000, we didn't have anything around here for drug programs, and today, we're the envy of Kentucky," Castlen said. The programs work because judges "send defendants to those places." he said. "When judges stop doing that, they are going to fold."
Derrick Arthur, Lighthouse Recovery's executive director, said the 18-month program requires residents to live in the facility for six months and the spend 12 months in after-care. In addition to receiving substance abuse counseling, program participants learn life skills.
Lighthouse was the origin of other local programs, particularly Owensboro Regional Recovery. Roger Chilton, who co-founded of Friends of Sinners, a faith-based substance abuse program, is a Lighthouse program graduate.
Arthur said Lighthouse has helped people who have gone on to be examples for others in recovery or who went on to work in recovery programs themselves.
"We have to start with the individual," Arthur said. "Honestly, you can only break the cycle for the individual.
"Because (addiction) is a problem and it's prevalent, it's hard to tackle the full problem," Arthur said. Substance abuse is a culture, so places like Lighthouse "try to help the individual, because you know it's going to be hard to fight a culture."
Individuals who graduated from Lighthouse and continue to assist or be a role model for others in recovery are "fighting the problem," Arthur said.
"It kind of expanded in the way (Castlen) hoped, but it started by helping individuals," Arthur said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
