Warning: This column contains spoilers about various movies, comic strips and books. Read slowly so you can look away if it appears I am about to tell you something you don’t want to know.
One of these days, I will probably regret not making better use of my time during this pandemic. While there are starting to be more options for places to go/things to do/people to see (from a distance, anyway) than there were almost a year ago, I still feel like my life is in some kind of ongoing limbo.
If I had known this thing was going to last so long, maybe I would have gotten organized and maybe made a list of things to accomplish or goals to work toward. Who knows, maybe I could have learned German or gotten better at playing the guitar by now if I had only made the effort.
Especially during the winter months when it gets dark so early and is too cold to do anything outdoors (that’s my story and I’m sticking to it), I’ve watched more television than usual. Granted, that’s still not saying much, and I will admit that most of what I’ve watched has just reminded me of why I don’t watch much TV, but there have been a few pleasant surprises along the way.
I caught the last five minutes of the “Star Trek” movie — the one where they are all young — and even though I had no idea what was going on, I cried at the very end when the voice of the original Spock intoned those classic words: “Space — the final frontier.”
Oops. Maybe I shouldn’t have said that.
Because I was annoyed recently when I read an article about the 30th anniversary of “Godfather III.” I’ve never seen any of the Godfather movies and in fact, didn’t even know there was a third film in the series. But this article mentioned, “There is a new surprise ending. The original had Michael and Kay reconciling, only to have their daughter Mary killed during an assassination attempt on Michael.”
Mind you, I have no idea who Michael, Kay or Mary are. And just being honest, there are only two chances — slim and fat — of my ever watching any of the movies in this trilogy, so maybe this didn’t really classify as a spoiler.
It’s kinda like how everyone freely talks about Scrooge being redeemed at the end of “A Christmas Carol.” It’s just something everyone is supposed to know by now.
Or the fact that Rosebud was Citizen Kane’s sled. I’ve never seen that movie either, and feel like, why bother? I know how it ends.
Although I don’t always feel that way. I sometimes like knowing there will be a happy ending, which is the case for me and a group of friends who read old “Gasoline Alley” comic strips from 100-plus years ago. As we pore through the anthologies, we know that the foundling Skeezix will be left on Walt’s doorstep on Feb. 14, 1921. We even know who the baby’s real parents are. But we delight in watching the adventures unfold as if for the very first time, rooting for the good guys, booing the bad guys, marveling at the artwork and looking up words and phrases that have long since gone out of style. (I was proud of the fact that I already knew what a “flivver” was.)
So maybe I should have used some of my idle hours to catch up on popular culture, by which I mean, anything produced or published within the last 50 years. Maybe then I would have known what was going on in that weird Christmas photograph my son sent me. (As it turned out, he and his family were re-enacting scenes from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a movie I can assure you I have zero interest in ever watching, especially after looking at these ridiculous photos.)
But since I didn’t take advantage of my spare time over the past year, I’ll just continue to stumble along in my cloud of oblivion.
That’s fine. I already know the birth parents are the mysterious Mme. Octave and the dastardly Col. Coda, but Unca Walt wins in the end and that’s good enough for me.
