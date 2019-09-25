Catfish numbers up this year, Wheatley says

Catfish are returning to the lower Ohio River, Aaron Wheatley says, and he's hoping competitive catfishers will too.
"Monsters on the Ohio," the catfishing tournament Wheatley created in 2010, returns to the Owensboro riverfront on Oct. 12.
"We have 104 boats registered so far," he said Tuesday. "But the pace is definitely starting to pick up. We usually have between 140 and 200 boats. I think we'll get there this year."
The tournament peaked at 192 boats in 2016 and drew 167 last year.
"I think we've lost most of the teams from the West," Wheatley said, because of a shortage of trophy cats here in recent years. "But if we get an uptick in the catfish, we'll bring them back."
Last year, he warned that if the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife didn't do something to protect large catfish in the lower Ohio River, 2018 could be the city's last catfishing tournament.
Wheatley said then that commercial fishermen had depleted the numbers of trophy fish in the river to the point that the big tournament may no longer be feasible.
"In 2014, I caught 37 cats that weighed over 50 pounds," he said last year. "In the past 15 months, I haven't caught one over 50 pounds. And I'm not a worse fisherman today."
But things are turning around this year, Wheatley said.
"The fishing looks better this year," he said. "We've had flooding in the spring the last two years. That's always good for spawning and migration."
And it prevents commercial fishermen from using nets to catch the fish, Wheatley said.
"Things are better this year," he said. "We have better regulations. We're seeing more fish and we're catching more fish. August was phenomenal."
This year's tournament begins at 4 a.m. on Oct. 12 with officials checking the boats to be sure there are no fish hidden on board.
Boats begin launching from English Park at 6:30 a.m.
The weigh-in is at 3 p.m.
All the fish caught are then released back into the river.
A number of activities for children are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in English Park.
Wheatley said there's an archery tournament and a casting tournament too.
There are a lot of door prizes for the audience again this year, he said.
"The Ohio River had a great reputation for catfish 15 years ago," Wheatley said. "I believe it will again."
The local tournament record for a big fish is 73 pounds, but Wheatley is convinced that bigger fish are still in the river here.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
