A catfishing tournament will be held in Owensboro this month to benefit Friends of Sinners.
The tournament, hosted by the Rod Rippin’ Catfish Trail, is a competition between catfish angler teams from Kentucky and Indiana.
Friends of Sinners is a non-profit, Christian substance recovery program that houses its residents for 12-18 months.
Damian Clark, director of Rod Rippin’ Catfish Trail and a Friends of Sinners alumnus, helped organize the fundraiser.
“It’ll be a great time,” Clark said. “We just want to give back to Friends of Sinners.”
Along with Clark, Jeremy Farrar, another Friends of Sinners’ alumnus, helped organize the tournament.
According to Clark, the Kentucky and Indiana catfish angler rivalry has been ongoing for years.
“This is going to settle it,” Clark said. “It’s an even playing field, so we’ll find out.”
Clark attributes the idea to Aaron Wheatley, the director of Monsters on the Ohio, who pitched a fundraising catfish tournament to Friends of Sinners years ago.
Friends of Sinners holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year, and recently held a yard sale at its new location.
“What keeps that place moving is people who donate,” Clark said.
Clark also emphasized the impact that Friends of Sinners had on him. He was homeless for years, and is now a successful business owner and hosts catfish tournaments across the area.
All of English Park has been reserved for this event. Clark is hoping for a large turnout from the community.
“It’s going to be a big event,” Clark said. “It’ll be great for Owensboro as a whole.”
Clark is expecting 50-100 boats to participate.
There is a $150 registration fee for the tournament. $30 goes directly to Friends of Sinners, $20 goes to the biggest fish, and $100 goes towards prizes.
“This is going to generate a lot of revenue for Friends of Sinners,” Clark said.
The tournament will be from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 24 at the English Park Boat Ramp at 2 Woodford Ave. in Owensboro.
Along with the tournament, the public is invited to watch the weigh-in at 2 p.m. and participate in raffles. Fishing equipment has been donated from multiple organizations such as Reel Katnappers, Rock Creek Outdoors, Dales Tackle and more. There will also be food vendors in the area.
To register, Clark can be contacted at 270-702-7067.
