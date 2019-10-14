Cathedral Preschool Casino Night and raffle set for Nov. 9

Cathedral Preschool has been on the rise and with the help of its major fundraiser each year, it can continue that progress, according to Bonnie Stuart, the school's office assistant.
The 14th annual Casino Night and sporting raffle will take place Nov. 9 at Immaculate Parish Hall, 2516 Christie Place. Ticket sales for the raffle will begin this week.
According to Stuart, Cathedral Preschool has joined the ranks of a small group of early child care and educational programs in Kentucky to have earned a Five Star rating from the Kentucky All STARS rating and improvement system. It's rare for a private preschool to earn such a status, she said.
This year's big raffle features two season tickets for chair-backed seats to the men's University of Kentucky basketball games. A second raffle will feature a variety of items, including tickets to parks, a stay at a condo for a week in Florida, movies, dinner and other events.
The drawing for the two raffles will take place at 7 p.m. during Casino Night, which will run from 6 to 11 p.m. A number of gaming tables will be set up during the event, including blackjack and poker. Other games like a 50-50 raffle will also take place throughout the evening.
A silent auction also takes place during Casino Night, and last year there were about 50 items for a variety of gifts and services throughout the area and beyond, according to Cathedral Preschool Director Pam Weafer.
Some of the items included in the silent auction are tickets to the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky football game, and another stay at a condo in Florida, Weafer said.
The Casino Night and sporting raffle are the preschool's biggest fundraiser each year, Weafer said, and this year's event proceeds will go toward purchasing some equipment to provide shade for students while they play outside. Also needed for purchase this year is a large laminator as well as some storage facilities.
"It's really a fun evening, and it's for a good cause," Weafer said. "We are trying to upgrade things around the school that the budget doesn't include."
Tickets for the event are $20 each, and that also includes dinner that will be prepared by area chef Matt Weafer. Tickets are available by calling the preschool at 270-926-1652.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
