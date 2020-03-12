Owensboro Catholic High School's first-round game against George Rogers Clark in the girls' state basketball tournament scheduled for today has been canceled.
"We were told to go home," Owensboro Catholic coach Micael Robertson said. "I was told by my athletic director (Jason Morris) that we're done."
The girls' state tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington is suspended indefinitely effective with the conclusion of Thursday's morning session, Robertson said.
The boys state basketball tournament scheduled for next week has also been suspended indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.