A district attorney in northwest Tennessee said his office has found no basis for criminal charges in the death of David Vowell, whose body was found in January just days after authorities said he shot and killed two duck hunters at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, Tennessee.
District Attorney General Tommy Thomas said he has received the autopsy report for the 70-year-old Vowell and the two men he is accused of killing, 26-year-old Chance Black and 25-year-old Zack Grooms.
Black and Grooms were shot and killed at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County the morning of Jan. 25. Vowell’s body was recovered in the waters of the lake on Jan. 30.
Thomas said Vowell’s autopsy report indicated the cause of death could not be conclusively determined, but the circumstances surrounding his death and the discovery of his body suggest he died either because of drowning or hypothermia.
“This office finds no basis for criminal charges in this matter,” Thomas said in a news release. “But, as is the policy of this office, will report the finding to the June term of the Obion County Grand Jury.”
Thomas said autopsies for Black and Grooms found both Weakley County men died because of the gunshot wounds.
Thomas said the locations of those gunshot wounds were also consistent with what Jeffery Crabtree, the sole witness to the shooting, told investigators.
In January, investigators said Vowell approached Black and Grooms at the lake, and an argument began. Black and Grooms were out duck hunting on the lake with Crabtree, who witnessed the shooting.
