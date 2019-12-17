The Owensboro Fire Department is still investigating what caused a Saturday night fire that led to a man being found unconscious in his Plum Street home and hospitalized in Louisville.
The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the home of Louis Anthony Conder, 52, of the 100 block of Plum Street. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said the fire appears to have started in the back of the house.
"It was an older house and the fire did quite a bit of damage," Leonard said.
Firefighters entering the home found Conder collapsed and unconscious in a hallway. The firefighters rescued Conder and performed CPR until ambulance crews arrived and took over, Leonard said.
"The crews worked well together," he said. "... At least they got him out alive."
Conder was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was later transferred to University of Louisville. A spokeswoman for U of L hospital referred questions about Conder's condition to his family, who were meeting with physicians Monday and could not comment.
Conder suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Leonard said.
The home sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss. Leonard said parts of the ceiling collapsed during the fire and he hadn't seen any smoke detectors.
Seven city fire units were called to respond and were on the scene until 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Leonard said.
"It's going to be difficult to determine the exact point of origin, because there are so many possibilities," Leonard said. "There are a number of possible ignition sources, from the heating unit to the stove.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions," he said.
