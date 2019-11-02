With the Friendly Park Wastewater Extension project off their plate, the Regional Water Resource Agency is focusing on completing the Cedar Hills Sewer Extension Project, which is, if the weather holds, projected to be completed by the beginning of 2020.
Initially the project, which began construction in August, was anticipated to be completed by July 2020, said Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, but now, agency officials, along with New Albany, Indiana-based MAC Construction & Excavating (MAC) who won the $1.6 million project bid, believe that the entire project could be completed by the end of November or December, said Sean O'Bryan, RWRA director of engineering.
"They (MAC) have until August 2020 to complete the project," he said. "It looks like we could get it complete by the end of the year. I have been impressed by how quickly they have gotten things done. There are some days where they have installed over 500 feet. If the weather holds out, they could be done by December. If it doesn't, it could be spring."
The Cedar Hills saga began when RWRA was granted receivership by a Franklin Circuit Court in September 2016 of it and another treatment facility at Friendly Park.
At that time, Scott Lewis, an Ohio County resident who has since been elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives, was the owner and operator of the sewage package plants in Friendly Park and Cedar Hills. Lewis filed abandonment, declaring that he could no longer financially support them. RWRA had to plan two quickly-paced sewer extensions to those areas so residents wouldn't be forced to leave their homes in the event of failures at their respective plants.
The project was put on hold in early spring of this year because of two property owners who couldn't reach an agreement with the county on easement offers. After months of acquiring easements, negotiating with the two property owners and the project's design, RWRA, Daviess Fiscal Court and MAC were able to move on with the project.
On June 25, RWRA officials and a representative from MAC held a public meeting at Country Heights Elementary School with the owners of easements acquired by RWRA and the residents of the Cedar Hills area to discuss the costs associated with the project spanning two miles at the Countryside Pump Station and ending adjacent to the Cedar Hills Packaging Plant. As it stands, residents of Cedar Hills will see their current rate go from $55 a month to $110 or $120 for the duration of RWRA's 20-year project through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. After the loan is paid, the price will go back down to the standard rate.
While things are going well, the agency still has to keep a close eye on the failing plant, O'Bryan said.
"We have had to put more attention into the existing plant lately," he said. "We are pushing to get the project done as soon as possible so we can get rid of the existing plant for good. I had a conversation with the contractor, and they hope to have it done before the new year. All that will be left is yard restoration, which will have to wait until spring. No one anticipated the weather being as good as it has been, which definitely helps these projects."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com, @JMulliken3
