The Cedar Hills Sewer Extension Project should be finished this month.
Sean O'Bryan, engineering director of the Regional Water Resource Agency, gave an update on the project Wednesday at a Storm Water Quality Advisory Committee meeting. O'Bryan said all components of the project are installed except for a manhole near Kentucky 54.
Once the manhole is installed, RWRA can expect to begin handling all sewage from Cedar Hills by next week, O'Bryan said.
The subdivision produces more than 20,000 gallons of sewage daily.
O'Bryan said the project was completed several months ahead of schedule. The project started in August 2019 with a late summer 2020 completion date.
"The project should be done this month besides yard restoration," he said. "The project went a lot quicker than anticipated."
The New Albany, Indiana-based MAC Construction & Excavating (MAC) company was awarded the $1.6 million project bid.
Once completed, the project will mark the end of a long saga that began in 2016 when RWRA was granted receivership by a Franklin Circuit Court and another treatment facility at Friendly Park.
At that time, Scott Lewis, an Ohio County resident who has since been elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives, was the owner and operator of the sewage package plants in Friendly Park and Cedar Hills. Lewis filed abandonment, declaring that he could no longer financially support them. RWRA had to plan two quickly-paced sewer extensions to those areas so residents wouldn't be forced to leave their homes in the event of failures at their respective plants.
The project was put on hold in late spring of last year because of two property owners who couldn't reach an agreement with the county on easement offers. After months of acquiring easements, negotiating with the two property owners and the project's design, RWRA, Daviess Fiscal Court and MAC were able to move on with the project.
Once the sewer extension project is complete, the existing package plant will be decommissioned.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
