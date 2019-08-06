The Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) and the Daviess Fiscal Court have acquired all of the easements necessary to begin the Cedar Hills Sewer Extension Project.
The $1.6 million project, bid out to New Albany, Indiana-based MAC Construction & Excavating (MAC), was initially put on hold in early spring due to two property owners who couldn't reach an agreement with the county on easement offers. One property owner and the county came to an agreement, while the disagreement with the final property owner, which at one point led to the potential of the court seeking condemnation proceedings, has also been settled amicably, Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
"I'm glad all of this is settled and moving forward, because every day that we don't start has the potential of failure for the plant," Mattingly said. "The sooner we can complete the project, the better for us and especially the residents of Cedar Hills."
After months of acquiring easements, negotiating with the two property owners and the project's design, RWRA, Fiscal Court and MAC are ready to move forward in a race against time against the ailing packaging plant, said Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director.
On June 25, RWRA officials and a representative from MAC Construction & Excavating held a public meeting at Country Heights Elementary School with the owners of easements acquired by RWRA and the residents of the Cedar Hills area to discuss the costs associated with the project spanning 2 miles at the Countryside Pump Station and ending adjacent to the Cedar Hills Packaging Plant. The meeting went well, Schepers said.
As it stands, residents of Cedar Hills will see their current rate go from $55 a month to from $110 to $120 for the duration of RWRA's 20-year project through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. After the loan is paid, the price will go back down to the standard rate of $40 to $45. The news was well-received, he said.
"I think there were a couple that may have been concerned about the price," he said. "Then there were others that thought the cost was less than what they expected. When all is said and done, people were receptive to what we were saying, understood the issues and why the project has been delayed. I think the price we gave them was right about or less than most were thinking."
The Cedar Hills saga began when RWRA was granted receivership by a Franklin Circuit Court in September 2016 of it and another treatment facility at Friendly Park.
At that time, Scott Lewis, an Ohio County resident who has since been elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives, was the owner and operator of the package plants in Friendly Park and Cedar Hills. Lewis filed abandonment, declaring that he could no longer financially support them. RWRA had to plan two quickly-paced sewer extensions to those areas so residents wouldn't be forced to leave their homes in the event of failures at their respective plants.
The Friendly Park project has been underway since September 2018, connecting the Kentucky 81 pump station and the force main at Friendly Park to RWRA's western treatment plant. Hopefully, said Dean Behnke, RWRA director of engineering, the Friendly Park project will be completed in mid-September.
MAC hopes to have the Cedar Hills project completed in July 2020, Scheppers said.
"Every day we hope nothing goes wrong," he said. "So far, we have almost broken even on that package plant. Every day is a risk, so every day delayed increases that risk. So, we are going to try and nurse another 12 months out of it. We can't emphasize enough how fragile that plant is and how every day counts. If we can get another year out of it, we will sleep easy."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
