Cedarhurst of Owensboro plans to open February 2021

Cedarhurst of Owensboro’s $18 million complex is on schedule to open in February 2021.
Cedarhurst Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company that operates assisted living and memory care facilities in several states, received permission in September 2018 from the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to rezone nearly 17 acres of agricultural land at 1600 Kentucky 603 to build the facility. It is the first Cedarhurst complex to be built in Kentucky.
The company now plans to build in Beaumont, Kentucky and expand to other communities in the commonwealth, said Samantha Prinster, director of marketing and communications.
Cedarhurst broke ground on the Owensboro facility a year ago and announced plans to open this autumn; however, Prinster said the new opening date is early next year.
Earlier in the process, Cedarhurst officials announced the facility would offer 56 senior apartments and 27 memory care suites.
“The community offers a wide range of apartment choices for residents,” Prinster said. “Apartments include handicapped-accessible bathrooms, a 24-hour emergency call system, individual climate controls and expanded cable TV. Our memory care apartments (are) designed and equipped for residents at varying stages of memory loss. All floor plans are available on our website cedarhurstowensboro.com.”
Cedarhurst facilities provide customized care plans, which include assistance with medications, bathing and personal care.
Apartments may be rented on a monthly basis with no long-term contract.
The facility includes secure memory care units for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Specially trained staff will be available to assist those residents.
The company is taking deposits on Owensboro units at this time. Prinster declined to comment on the number of apartments that have been rented to date.
For more information or for pricing options, call 314-884-2002 or fill out the “contact us” form on the company’s website.
Cedarhurst officials plan to employ about 50 people at the local facility.
Company officials looked at several sites in Owensboro. They decided on the current location because of its close proximity to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The company operates facilities in more than 30 communities across Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.