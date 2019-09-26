Cedarhurst Senior Living breaks ground on $18 million facility

Cedarhurst Senior Living broke ground late last week on an $18 million complex at 1600 Kentucky 603, near Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Gateway Commons.
In September 2018, Cedarhurst of Owensboro Senior Living received state and local approval to build on nearly 17 acres that Cedarhurst officials planned to buy from Angus Hills Farms of Daviess County.
Initially, Cedarhurst officials announced they hoped to begin construction this spring and open the facility in the spring of 2020. They now expect to open Cedarhurst of Owensboro in the fall of 2020. They did not disclose reasons for the delay.
The facility will offer 56 senior apartments and 27 memory care suites, said Nick Dwyer, a development associate for Cedarhurst properties.
For apartment living, residents may select one- or two-bedroom units with private porches. The complex will offer restaurant-style dining, a movie theater, salon, outdoor courtyards with walking paths and gardens, a four-seasons lounge, exercise room and full-service therapy center, according to a press release.
"Residents at Cedarhurst communities each have a customized care plan built to suit his or her unique needs, including assistance with medications, bathing and personal care," Dwyer said.
Apartments may be rented on a monthly basis with no long-term contract.
The facility also will offer secure memory care units for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. Specially trained staff will be available to assist those residents.
Dwyer earlier said Cedarhurst of Owensboro will employ about 50 people.
The Owensboro facility is Cedarhurst's first in Kentucky. The company operates facilities in more than 30 communities across Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma.
According to its website, the company plans to open eight new facilities next year, including Owensboro's. Cedarhurst is looking to locate in Henderson as well. Also, the company will open two new facilities in Indiana next year.
Cedarhurst looked at several possible sites in Daviess County before choosing a location, Dwyer said. OHRH's nearby location played a role in the site selection.
Cedarhurst of Owensboro is being developed by Dover Development, with Brahms Construction serving as the general contractor. Both companies are based in Clayton, Missouri, and focus on senior housing and health care developments, according to a Cedarhurst press release.
