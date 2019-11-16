Members of the Daviess County Complete Count Committee met Friday to mull over ideas for reaching hard-to-count populations during the 2020 Census.
At its meeting in August, the committee set a goal. It hopes 90% of Daviess County residents complete the census.
Five census tracts on the west side of Owensboro have response rates lower than 27%. Reaching those areas is essential to achieving that goal.
However, some populations, such as homeless residents or immigrants with language barriers, are spread throughout the county. The committee is working to partner with nonprofits and agencies that serve those groups and have established relationships with them.
"When it comes to the census, our clients are particularly vulnerable to being undercounted," said Anna Allen, site director at the International Center of Kentucky.
To help ensure its clients fill out the census form, the center is partnering with Owensboro Community & Technical College, which provides courses in English as a second language. OCTC officials have agreed to teach students enrolled in those classes about the importance of the census and to provide instructions on completing the form.
In March 2020, the Senior Community Center will host an event that ties the census with something fun — genealogy.
"A lot of our seniors are really involved in tracing their genealogy," said Dana Peveler, executive director.
Representatives from Daviess County Public Library and Daughters of the American Revolution will be available to assist and talk about the importance of completing the census.
"We have a computer lab," Peveler told committee members. "We will discuss how (to complete the census) online and show them how to do it."
The Wendell H. Ford Education Center will share information about the census with youth in its programs, said Bruce Kunze, center co-director.
The center's students will carry a census banner in the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade, Kunze said.
"We're excited to be part of (the census awareness campaign)," he said. "We hope to do some things in the spring."
Keith Sanders, chairman of the Complete Count Committee, was pleased with Friday's reports.
Representatives of the committee have met with the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley, several nonprofits and school officials, Sanders reported. As a result, fliers will be sent home with area elementary and middle school students.
During the upcoming tax preparation season, the Green River Asset Building Coalition has agreed to insert a flier about the census in every income tax packet. The coalition provides free tax preparation services to regional residents.
"We've gotten a lot done, but we have a lot to do," Sanders said.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly praised the committee for its work.
Counting every resident is important. It has been estimated Kentucky lost more than $2,000 per person who was not counted in the 2010 census.
Mattingly told the committee he hears positive comments from other leaders about local census efforts as he travels around the state.
"Everyone else is looking at Daviess County," he said. "We were early to start and have pressed on."
It is important to know who lives in the community and what their needs are, Mattingly said. Data collected in the census can prove useful when officials decide how local resources are spent.
"The lives, health and well-being of our citizens rely on what you are doing," he said to the Complete Count Committee.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
