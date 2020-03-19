Residents may complete the 2020 Census survey in paper, over the phone or online at my2020census.gov. In relation to the coronavirus, this is an important step in making sure everyone is counted while minimizing the need for door-to-door follow up later on.
The Census Bureau is still making plans for census-staffed events to help residents of low response areas to complete their census surveys, but the timeline for starting these events has been pushed back from the end of March to at least April 13. They are still planning non-response follow up operations to begin in May. For more information, contact census.accelerate@census.gov with questions.
Also, a Video Prize Challenge is being sponsored by the Census Bureau’s Open Innovation Lab with an opportunity to win up to $30,000. The goal of the challenge is for content creators to create engaging and informative short-form videos to reach hard-to-count communities, providing education and motivation to help them understand why it’s so critical to complete their census survey — from getting the funding their community needs to ensuring their representation in Congress.
Submissions will be welcomed until 1:59 a.m. on April 12, with winners to be announced in May. Three prizes will be awarded--a $30,000 grand prize, a $10,000 runner-up prize and a $10,000 student prize.
For more information, visit https://www.chal lenge.gov/challenge/2020-census-get-out-the-count-video-challenge/.
