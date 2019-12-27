For the second consecutive year, miners at the Genesis Mine in Centertown have received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification -- WARN notice -- for Christmas.
Both last year's notice and the one received Thursday from Murray Energy Corp. have said the mine will close in late February.
Last year, it was Armstrong Coal, saying it planned to close all of its mines in Kentucky no later than Feb. 28.
But in early February, Murray Energy announced that it had purchased 51% of the interest in Western Kentucky Coal Resources LLC, which owned the Genesis mine.
And the jobs were saved at the mine.
Then in October, Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to reorganize its debts.
That seemed to mean more layoffs.
But Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston was optimistic that any layoffs wouldn't last more than a day or two.
The company needed to reorganize its debts so it could continue operating, he said at the time.
"Things have been bad for the coal industry for some time," Johnston said. "But they're supposed to lift some of the regulations next year, which should help them."
But Thursday morning, Murray Energy dropped the other shoe -- filing a WARN notice in Frankfort, saying that 250 Genesis miners will lose their jobs on Feb. 24 or "within the following two weeks."
The notice says that the layoffs will be permanent and the mine will close.
Online records say the mine has approximately 30 million tons of coal reserves.
Johnston said he hasn't been told any more than that the notice had been filed.
"I hope it doesn't come to fruition this time either," he said.
The 250 jobs are all high-wage jobs, Johnston said.
And the country receives a coal severance tax on every ton of coal mined.
Kentucky Coal Education says the average coal miner makes $923.63 a week in western Kentucky.
Murray Energy's filing was the seventh notice of a coal mine closing in Kentucky in the past two months.
Forbes magazine said recently that the price of coal has fallen 38% from its recent high in October 2018 and is back down to 2016 prices.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it expects U.S. coal production in 2019 to total 697 million short tons -- an 8% decline from the 2018 level.
