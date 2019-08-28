Central City kicked off its Labor Day weekend festivities Wednesday with a gospel concert.
Next up: The Everly Brothers/Central City Rock-N-Roll Cruise-In starts at 6 p.m. Friday, when the city's downtown will close for its 18th end-of-summer party.
Freddie Mayes, executive director of the Central City Tourism Commission, said the weekend is part of the city's annual Bye Bye Summer Celebration.
The Everly Brothers, a country-influenced rock 'n' roll duo, have roots in Muhlenberg County.
"We did an Everly Brothers homecoming event that lasted from 1988 until 2002," Mayes said. "We did not want the momentum to get away. We've kept their name alive with what we've done."
Between 1988 and 2002, the festivals were all about music, he said. The city celebrated gospel, rock 'n' roll and thumbpicking with a four-day event.
After 2002, the event morphed a bit to include muscle cars and hot-rods.
Here's the schedule of events for this weekend's Bye Bye Summer Celebration:
• Friday — 6 p.m. downtown Central City car show and 7 p.m. concert by Alonzo Pennington
• Saturday — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown Central City car show, 3 p.m. trophy presentations, 3:15 p.m. grand opening of the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum, 5 p.m. car show continues with the Green River Mustang Club, 6:30 p.m. concert by Roy Kyle Combo and 7:45 p.m. concert by Elvis impersonator Rick Alviti
Saturday will end with a fireworks show, Mayes said.
Central City officials recently announced the relocation of the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame from Owensboro to the Central City Tourism site at 200 N. First St. The motorsports museum is housed in a portion of the Muhlenberg County Music Museum, formerly the site of Lester Motors. Both museums share space with the tourism commission.
The Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame was established 12 years ago. Prior to its six-year run in Owensboro, it was housed thee years in Louisville and three more in Elizabethtown.
All Bye Bye Summer Celebration activities are free to the public. Mayes said guests need to bring seating.
Many food and craft vendors are expected for the downtown celebration.
For more information about the weekend festival, go to www.cityofcentralcity.com or call the tourism commission at 270-754-9603.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
