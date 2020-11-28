An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in Herrington Lake Tuesday night, according to the Garrard County coroner.
Garrard County Coroner Shane Young identified the man as Clayton Newberry, 31. An autopsy was scheduled to be done at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, Young said.
“We don’t suspect foul play, but, of course, that’s why we did the autopsy just to verify,” he said.
Newberry hadn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, Young said, but a missing persons report hadn’t been filed.
It wasn’t clear how long Newberry had been in the water before he was found. The autopsy would help determine that, Young said.
Newberry was born on an Air Force base in Lakenheath, England, according to his obituary. He had a brother, sister and two stepbrothers. Friends and family took to Facebook to comment on Newberry’s death.
“My heart is heavy tonight I cannot believe what I am hearing I can’t believe you’re gone brother,” James Hartley said in a post.
“Heaven has gained a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend,” Beth Craig Young said in a post.
Newberry’s funeral was scheduled for Tuesday, according to his obituary.
