Remembering the past can be a good way to avoid repeating something dark and horrific.
And the Shelbyville Community Remembrance Project Coalition (SCRPC) wanted to commemorate a known lynching that took place in Shelbyville from 1878 to 1911 when six African-American men were hanged without trial.
To remember these men, SCRPC hosted a Soil Collection Ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 to remember the lives of Ruben Dennis, Sam Pulliam, Clarence Garnett, Jimbo Fields, Eugene Marshall and Wade Patterson.
Remembering this past is not intended to inject bad blood into the community but to help move the community forward "in peace and oneness," the ceremony agenda states.
"These deep, dark tragedies occurred here in Shelby County," NAACP local chapter President Janice Harris said. "We want to educate the young so we don't repeat this horrible past."
The coalition includes NAACP Shelbyville, Greater Shelby Ministerial Coalition, First Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church and Shelby County Historical Society.
"While this service is primarily dedicated to the memories of those listed on the program, we also want to sadly acknowledge and lament that there may have been additional victims whose names are unknown to us," the flyer states.
The public was invited to the ceremony at the Clear Creek Greenway Trail Head parking lot on 7th Street in Shelbyville.
A reception was held at Serenity Center after the ceremony.
Marking the past
The Soil Collection project is an Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), to take soil samples from the places blacks were lynched and exhibit them at Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala. and local communities where these crimes occurred.
SCRPC formed when the local NAACP chapter had a discussion with a member about the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery.
Due to logistics, the ceremony was not held by the bridge where these men died, but in the parking lot where there is more space and light.
Bigger conversation
The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) instituted the Community Remembrance Project with the goal of bringing members across communities together to explore the human and community cost of lynching and racial injustice.
These men and the dates they died were researched at Shelby County Historical Society, which will hold the jars for local exhibition. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery will display the second set of jars. EJI wants to "reflect the history of lynching and express our generations' resolve to confront the continuing challenges that racial inequality creates."
Marking history
An historic marker, which will address lynching, will be placed at the old jail and is awaiting final approval. A marker dedication ceremony will be announced later this year or early next, Harris said.
This marker will be the first of its kind to be placed in a Kentucky county, although Franklin is working on a similar project. The projects have been met with good wishes in the community.
An essay contest will be held for youth in the community to win scholarships through EJI. Harris said the coalition would notify community schools and churches of the contest soon.
For more about the ceremony, contact Janice Harris, chair of SCRPC, at 502-337-4509 or email sisterjaniceharris@hotmail.com. To learn more about the Community Remembrance Project, visit Equal Justice Initiative at www.eji.org.
