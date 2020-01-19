The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is going Hollywood this year with its awards show.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said the annual Chamber Celebration at the RiverPark Center on Friday night will be different this year.
“The winners won’t know in advance,” she said. “We’ll have backstage interviews. We’re doing it like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.”
Last year, the event drew more than 750 people, Brake said.
“We’re hoping to top that this year,” she said.
Awards will go to the chamber Member of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, Business of the Year (one to 10 employees), Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees), Business of the Year (51-plus employees), Emerging Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Education & Workforce Development Award, Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year and Manufacturing Business of the Year.
Kirk Kirkpatrick is the master of ceremonies.
The Juice Box Heroes, a band from Jeffersonville, Indiana, will play for the after-party in the Jody Berry Theater.
The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a reception.
The awards show starts at 7:30.
The after-party will feature dancing, crafted cocktails and a signature drink that will be unveiled Friday night.
Tickets for the event are $50.
Owensboro Health is the title sponsor.
Brake said, “It is vital to our community to celebrate our existing businesses. Our local economy is incredibly stable because we have a solid, committed base of existing business and industry. And we know that the majority of growth is created by existing business.”
Here are the nominees for the awards:
Emerging Business of the Year Award
Artisan Auto Detail
Budget Blinds of Owensboro
J&R Construction
Owensboro Times
Reflections by Talea Photography
Rowland Family Dentistry, LLC
TheraTree, LLC
White Chateau
Wonder Boy Media
Business of the Year Award (1-10 employees)Express Employment Professionals
Hafer PSC
JMJ Custom Homes
Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance — Gavin C. Roberts Insurance Agency, Inc.
Kidstop Children’s Boutique
Preservation Station
Tanner+West
Business of the Year Award (11-50 employees)Alpha Laser & Imaging
Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda
Disaster Team, Inc.
Foreman Watson Land Title, LLC
Greenwell Chisholm
Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
Keller Williams Elite Realty
LinGate Hospitality
Ole South Barbeque
Owensboro Convention Center
Business of the Year Award (51+ employees)Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro, PSC
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners
Valor Oil, LLC
Non-Profit of the Year AwardArc of Owensboro
CASA of Ohio Valley
Daniel Pitino Shelter
Fraternal Order of Police
Hospice and Palliate Care of Western Kentucky
New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
Owensboro Health Foundation Inc.
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden
Education & Workforce Development of the Year AwardDaviess County Public Library
Employment Opportunities, a division of Puzzle Pieces
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Daviess County Public Schools — Life Science Academy
Owensboro Public Schools — Owensboro Innovation Academy
UniFirst Corporation — GO Females
Manufacturing Business of the Year AwardCastlen Steel
Domtar Converting & Distribution
Kentucky Legend
Metalsa
2020 Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year AwardFarm Credit Mid-America, ACA
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 , klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
