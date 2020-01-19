The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is going Hollywood this year with its awards show.

Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said the annual Chamber Celebration at the RiverPark Center on Friday night will be different this year.

“The winners won’t know in advance,” she said. “We’ll have backstage interviews. We’re doing it like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.”

Last year, the event drew more than 750 people, Brake said.

“We’re hoping to top that this year,” she said.

Awards will go to the chamber Member of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, Business of the Year (one to 10 employees), Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees), Business of the Year (51-plus employees), Emerging Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Education & Workforce Development Award, Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year and Manufacturing Business of the Year.

Kirk Kirkpatrick is the master of ceremonies.

The Juice Box Heroes, a band from Jeffersonville, Indiana, will play for the after-party in the Jody Berry Theater.

The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a reception.

The awards show starts at 7:30.

The after-party will feature dancing, crafted cocktails and a signature drink that will be unveiled Friday night.

Tickets for the event are $50.

Owensboro Health is the title sponsor.

Brake said, “It is vital to our community to celebrate our existing businesses. Our local economy is incredibly stable because we have a solid, committed base of existing business and industry. And we know that the majority of growth is created by existing business.”

Here are the nominees for the awards:

Emerging Business of the Year Award

Artisan Auto Detail

Budget Blinds of Owensboro

J&R Construction

Owensboro Times

Reflections by Talea Photography

Rowland Family Dentistry, LLC

TheraTree, LLC

White Chateau

Wonder Boy Media

Business of the Year Award (1-10 employees)Express Employment Professionals

Hafer PSC

JMJ Custom Homes

Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance — Gavin C. Roberts Insurance Agency, Inc.

Kidstop Children’s Boutique

Preservation Station

Tanner+West

Business of the Year Award (11-50 employees)Alpha Laser & Imaging

Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda

Disaster Team, Inc.

Foreman Watson Land Title, LLC

Greenwell Chisholm

Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory

Keller Williams Elite Realty

LinGate Hospitality

Ole South Barbeque

Owensboro Convention Center

Business of the Year Award (51+ employees)Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro, PSC

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Valor Oil, LLC

Non-Profit of the Year AwardArc of Owensboro

CASA of Ohio Valley

Daniel Pitino Shelter

Fraternal Order of Police

Hospice and Palliate Care of Western Kentucky

New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services

Owensboro Health Foundation Inc.

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

Education & Workforce Development of the Year AwardDaviess County Public Library

Employment Opportunities, a division of Puzzle Pieces

Kentucky Wesleyan College

Daviess County Public Schools — Life Science Academy

Owensboro Public Schools — Owensboro Innovation Academy

UniFirst Corporation — GO Females

Manufacturing Business of the Year AwardCastlen Steel

Domtar Converting & Distribution

Kentucky Legend

Metalsa

2020 Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year AwardFarm Credit Mid-America, ACA

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 , klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

