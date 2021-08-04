The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will hold a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Christian Church on Thursday in partnership with the Green River District Health Department.
The clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
GRDHD will administer vaccines and will have all three vaccines available, including the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna.
Individuals that choose to receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be contacted by GRDHD to schedule their second dose.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccines are approved for individuals ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals aged 12 and older.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for individuals to get their vaccine,” said Chamber President and CEO Candance Castlen Brake in an announcement.
“The new delta variant has intensified the need for everyone to do their part. We want to ensure that our community stays open for school and open for business.”
No appointments are necessary and vaccines will be administered at no cost while supplies last.
Anyone wanting to receive a vaccine should bring a photo ID.
Entrance to the parking lot may be found at Daviess and East Seventh streets.
Free transportation is available via GRITS when scheduled 24 hours in advance by calling 270-686-1651.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
