Maybe I should have let him have the doughnut.
A long time ago — a lifetime ago — when my two oldest boys were very young, a friend of mine had a little girl about their age.
She needed daycare, as did my sons. Since I was taking my kids anyway, my friend would drop his daughter off at my house in the mornings on his way to work, and I would take all three of them to the daycare center before I also went to work.
On his way to my house, my friend stopped by Rolling Pin Bakery every morning to pick up doughnuts for the kids’ breakfast. It was a nice gesture.
But then one day, my son Larry Joe ran to the door as my friend knocked, excitedly yelling, “Where’s my doughnut?”
I was appalled.
“Don’t ever bring doughnuts for my kids again,” I directed my friend.
He didn’t understand.
Neither did my kids.
But I understood: The world was a hard, unforgiving place. You must never take doughnuts for granted. You must never assume any good thing would ever happen to you.
And it was my responsibility to make sure my 3-year-old son never expected doughnuts.
Expectations like that led only to heartbreak and disappointment.
So my friend shrugged but complied with my demand. He quit bringing doughnuts for my boys, even though he continued to buy one every day for his daughter. My sons wept bitterly and glared jealously at the innocent little girl as she nibbled obliviously at the glazed sugar of the daily doughnut with which she had blessed.
Looking back at that event from the perspective of time gone by, I can tell you that the little girl was not spoiled by the benediction of a daily doughnut, nor did she become an entitled brat.
It is equally true that my sons survived without the doughnuts. Whether or not they learned any lessons from this experience, I do not know.
I doubt that they absorbed the reality of a world in which some people have doughnuts and others do not. I can only hope they did not get the idea that some people are deserving of doughnuts and others are not, because that is not true.
Probably all they learned is that their mother was a meanie.
Anyway, that was a long time ago.
Things have gotten better since then. Any of my kids can drive over to Rolling Pin anytime they want and get a doughnut, and so can I. That may seem a modest measure to some people, but for me, it means life is good.
Life IS good, and sometimes it gives us an opportunity to remedy our mistakes.
Larry Joe and I were in Denver together a few weeks ago.
He wanted to go to a place called Voodoo Doughnut — a place that specializes in, shall we say, unique doughnut creations. Big, fancy doughnuts with lots of toppings and frostings.
This time, it was me who didn’t get to go. But he went, and his wife, and his son. They all got doughnuts, and my daughter-in-law said it was the best thing she ate on the whole entire trip.
In fact, she went online to find out where other Voodoo Doughnut franchises are located so she could take advantage of them anytime she’s within 100 miles.
And Larry Joe fairly swooned as he told me about his doughnut.
I smiled and told him I was happy he enjoyed it.
Somewhere, in a secret place in my heart, I wonder if maybe he appreciated it more because of all the doughnuts he didn’t have as a little boy.
But if I had the power to change the world, I would start by giving every child a doughnut.
