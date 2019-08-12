Charles Krampe given award for a life spent appreciating the land he farms

Rural life and farming has been wonderful to Charles Krampe in the more than 50 years he has been working the land, and he said Sunday after being presented the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award during the 17th annual Rural Life Celebration at the Owensboro Convention Center that he feels like a fortunate man.
"The Lord blessed me with good health and I'm happy I'm still able to farm," he said.
Krampe is a farmer in Henderson County who grew up on a farm in Daviess County, which he was taught to work hard every day. Like church, his son Tony Krampe explained in his introduction to his father, farming was part of his every day life.
Tony Krampe went on to describe what it takes to be a farmer. It is hard, often thankless work that requires passion and a love of the land. Most importantly, he said, it takes faith. Faith in the heavens that the rain will come, and sometimes faith that the rains will stop. Faith is also an integral part of who Charles Krampe.
When he graduated high school, Charles Krampe's father asked him if he would be interested in coming back to his family farm, but he decided to work and save his money to purchase his own farm, Tony Krampe said, and after a lot of prayers he decided to take the plunge in 1979 and begin farming full time.
"Being a farmer in the '70s and '80s was tough," Tony Krampe said, adding that his father got through the hard times, and persevered.
Also given an award during the Rural Life Celebration was Mike Horn, who received the "Be Like Rick" Award. The "Be Like Rick" Award is named in honor Rick Kamuf, who died unexpectedly on March 25, 2017, at the age of 65. His connections to the community went far beyond agriculture, although farming was his passion and livelihood. Horn was given this award for his efforts in philanthropy over the years.
Horn, who said he doesn't "like to toot his own horn" spoke briefly.
"Thank you to my family, friends, and I hope to support you forever," he said.
The Rural Life Celebration began in 2003 and originally was held at the Owensboro Sportscenter. It typically draws about 400 people. It began when the late John McRaith, who was bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009, wanted to pay tribute to farmers. McRaith grew up on a farm in Minnesota, which spawned his love of agriculture.
