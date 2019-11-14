Many of the men of Charlie Battery who still live in or near Bardstown sometimes get together over coffee or for car shows and veterans events, but for others, the reunion Saturday at the National Guard Armory was the first time in a long time to get reacquainted with old friends and fellow warriors.
Wayne Lewis, who pastors a church in the Dallas suburbs, was seeing most of his old war buddies for the first time since he moved to Texas right after returning from Vietnam half a century ago.
"Words can't hardly describe it," Lewis said. "Just to see all the guys again and, you know, just to renew the brotherhood -- it's just been a great day."
Among those he got to see was his brother Gary Lewis, who still lives in Bardstown and sees many of the other veterans, but he said there were also some he hadn't seen in a while.
"There was a lot of them I don't see very often," Ronnie Hibbs said.
"This was a good night," said Charles "Skippy" Stone.
The dinner, organized by Charlie Battery veteran Jerry Janes and sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau, brought together about 50 of the men who served together in Vietnam and their wives and other guests.
Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the return home of veterans of the Kentucky Army National Guard's C-Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery, after their tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
Most of the men who served in that Bardstown-based Guard unit were from Nelson and surrounding counties and knew each other before the war. Many served together at two fire bases, including Fire Base Tomahawk, where six of the members died in battle when the North Vietnamese Army attacked on June 19, 1969: Luther Chappell, David Collins, Ronnie McIlvoy, James T. Moore, Ronald Simpson and Lyle B. Thompson. Two others died about the same time, Harold Brown just before the battle and James Wray just after.
Sam Filiatreau, a member of the unit, read their names at the end of the program.
"It is for me a great honor and a privilege to be able to come here tonight to read the names of those who gave their lives for their country," and to say how much he appreciated them and how proud he was of them, he said.
Soldiers infused into the unit who died in Vietnam, Troy Bethea, Harold Christensen, Richard Daly, Larry Kinder and William Kuhns, were also named.
So were other soldiers from Nelson County who died in Vietnam: James Crawford, Raymond Ford, Albert W. Hawkins, Nicholas Johnson, Paul Johnson, James Norris, William Price, Charles St. Clair, William Taylor and Barry Thompson.
Lastly, the names were read of the 24 members of the unit who have passed away since the war, including William "Billy" Greenwell, who died just days before the reunion.
Col. Tom McClure, who was the battery commander when its tour of duty ended and brought them home, also remembered those who were lost.
"We're all of us a band of brothers from Nelson County, who knew one another," he said. "Time may soften the hurt, but I can never forget those whom we lost in battle or here at home."
McClure said that during Vietnam, when the country was divided, veterans greeted returning soldiers with the words, "Welcome home."
"So to all of my brothers here tonight, 'Welcome home.' "
