Charter Communications has announced an investment of $158 million to bring high-speed broadband internet service to an additional 31,700 homes and small businesses in Kentucky.
Mike Pedelty, senior director of field communications for Charter Communications, said Friday that the company is able to provide the expanded service area thanks to a partnership with the Federal Communications Commission, which is providing $58 million of the project’s funding.
“It is our stated goal to provide service to as many customers as we can both residential and commercial,” Pedelty said. “This was a perfect opportunity for us to partner with the FCC and expand out our network.”
According to a statement from Charter Communications, the $58 million from the FCC is provided through its Rural Digital Opportunity auction.
The company’s expansion in Kentucky is part of its expected investment of $5 billion in an effort to expand its reach to more than 1 million homes and small businesses in lower-density communities across 24 states. The investment includes $1.2 billion in RDOF support.
Pedelty said areas that will receive the broadband service include parts of Owensboro and the surrounding community, Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville.
The areas of Kentucky that will gain internet service from Charter Communications are not necessarily underserved areas, but represent the company expanding its general service capabilities.
“You may have heard from people in the past who said ‘listen, you know I can’t get service but somebody a quarter-mile away can and I don’t understand why,’ ” he said. “A lot of that deals with how the network is configured. What this allows us to do is expand out the network and to serve more of those customers.”
Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, said in the statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for effective, high-speed internet abundantly clear.
“Charter is committed to furthering its efforts as part of the comprehensive solution needed to address these challenges and positively impact the local communities we serve,” Rutledge said. “As Americans across the country increasingly rely on broadband to work, learn, access healthcare and stay in touch with family and loved ones, bringing broadband access to more unserved areas should be a priority for all stakeholders.”
Pedelty said there is currently no defined timeline for when work on the project will begin or what the projected completion date would be. Part of that has to do with the process needed for the company to acquire a permit to utilize existing utility poles.
“We don’t own a lot of our poles, we lease them from other people,” he said. “If we are expanding out our network, we have to get onto another pole we have to actually get a permit to be on that pole.”
Once planning is complete, there will be a more clearly defined timeline for when these services will be available, Pedelty said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
